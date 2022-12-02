Newcastle trainer Deamer hunts interstate city double

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer hopes he's pulled the right rein placing his team between city meetings at Doomben and Rosehill on Saturday.
Deamer had Greek Hero and Sensationalism among acceptances at both meetings and Zou De Moon at Rosehill.
He chose the Doomben target, a 2000m open quality handicap, for Greek Hero, but the Rosehill event, a Midway handicap (1300m), for Sensationalism.
Deamer indicated Greek Hero was his best chance among the Dynamic Syndications trio on Saturday.
The seven-year-old Great Britain import carried 62 kilograms to fourth, 1.74 lengths away, in the 2000m Taree Cup last start on November 20 when striking a good 4 surface.
He drops to 52.5kg for the nine-horse race at Doomben, where he was a $4.40 chance with Bet365 on Friday. He was to carry 59.5kg in Sydney.
"The main thing was the lighter weight, and he's right in at the market there," Deamer said of the decision to send Greek Hero north.
"It's a smaller field as well. He drops 10 kilos off his last start, where you could say he was probably a little bit unlucky. He had a big weight and had to come right around them at Taree.
"Tomorrow, a light weight and a bit of give in the track. It's a heavy 9 now but I'm sure it will improve today."
Sensationalism, a five-year-old mare, has had five starts for one win since coming to Deamer from the Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr stable.
She was first-up last start at Canterbury over 1250m on November 11 when fourth and was a $13 chance for the Midway on Saturday from gate eight.
Sensationalism will carry 56.5kg at Rosehill - four more than in the Doomben race - but Deamer saw the Sydney assignment as easier. Still, he believed Sensationalism may need the extra run.
"It seems to work out better for her," he said of the Rosehill race.
"That race in Brisbane, she had a light weight but it's quite a strong race. This one is a big field, but we've got Tim Clark on board and she'll roll forward.
"I'm looking for an improved effort but probably next start is her go I'd say. This run should just top her off her nicely.
"Her first run was OK. They were just a bit sharp for her, but she ran on well."
Deamer said Zou De Moon was also setting up for a future target - the Gosford Belle Of The Turf on December 28 - when she contests the 1350m benchmark 78 for fillies and mares.
A last start winner at Eagle Farm over 1600m on October 8, the five-year-old was a $9 shot from gate three and with 60.5kg.
"She's just had a little freshen up," Deamer said.
"This is a little bit short in distance, but it's fillies and mares only and she should run a good race."
Deamer has 12 horses in work and most are from major supporter Dynamic Syndications.
Fellow Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is also chasing interstate success on Saturday.
Lees has Samoot ($4.40) and Animate ($34) in the group 3 George Moore Stakes (1200m) at Doomben. He also has Ucalledit in the seventh event.
At Rosehill, the stable has The Bopper (race nine) and unbeaten Kiwi gelding Cloudland (10) competing.
Meanwhile, racing fans will have the chance to hear from champion ex-jockeys Robert Thompson and Malcolm Johnston at a sportsman's lunch on Friday, December 9, at The Colliery Inn.
Former Knights skipper Kurt Gidley is another speaker at the Wallsend cricket club fundraiser. Tickets are $55 and include a two-course meal. Call 4955 8234 for bookings.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.