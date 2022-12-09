Champagne corks have been popping as the region's businesses are rewarded for their hard work, determination, skill, and resilience.
Celebrating safety
Safety has once again prevailed as the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards announced the winners of the 13 award categories for businesses and individuals at the awards ceremony earlier this year.
The Hunter's biggest night in the work, health and safety (WHS) calendar was held on May 12 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre the first in-person event hosted since 2019.
Hunter Safety Awards founder Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was a pleasure to be back in the room with so many like-minded individuals and businesses.
"This event had been a long time coming and we're so glad we were able to hold it in person once again," Sarah-Jane said.
Lake stars earn plaudits
The 2022 Lake Macquarie Business Excellence Awards held on July 29 recognised growth and entrepreneurship and celebrated corporate success across the city.
Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser, who sat on the judging panel, said almost 100 companies and individual workers entered this year's awards.
"The finalists we selected this year really demonstrated the diversity and strength of business in Lake Macquarie," she said.
A night of recognition
Business organisations and individual achievers from across the Hunter were awarded and recognised at the Business Hunter 2022 Hunter Business Awards, sponsored by the University of Newcastle, at NEX on Friday, August 26.
"It was a year in which resilience and innovation inevitably figured prominently in the judges' deliberations," Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said.
True excellence on display
Master Builders Association members and their guests celebrated the 2022 Master Builders Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards on September 9 at the NEX in Newcastle.
More than 500 guests celebrated the industry's night of nights showcasing building excellence in the Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Tamworth and Oxley regions.
Awards are 'a win for all'
This year's Hunter Local Business Awards night was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
This year's winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage at Belmont 16s on Monday, September 19.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director, Steve Loe, said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role businesspeople play in the lives of their communities," he said.
Excellence recognised
Held on October 22 before a capacity crowd of industry leaders and peers from across the Hunter and Central Coast regions, the HIA-CSR Hunter awards acknowledged the talent of designers, builders, suppliers and manufacturers who plan and construct quality homes, townhouses, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor projects.
The winners of these prestigious awards included Walkom Constructions for Professional Small Builder/Renovator.
Local manufacturers celebrate at gala
The 18th annual Hunter Manufacturing Awards was held at NEX, Newcastle on Friday, October 28.
The gala event, featuring Acknowledgement to Country with Brad Twynham, and entertainment from African drumming outfit Earthen Rhythms, was emceed by NBN, Jane Goldsmith who presented winners across 14 categories.
GWP Grant Wood Painting was the winner of the Outstanding Painting and Decorating Services category at the Hunter Local Business Awards.
This is their story.
They are not necessarily the biggest, but they aim to be the best.
GWP Grant Wood Painting provide a professional painting and decorating service, and is known for its amazing service and impeccable finishes.
"Quality of service is our focus," says company director, Grant Wood ."We also want to be known for our communication, our respectful team members, and their neat and tidy appearance plus our hassle-free service.
Grant credits his team as the reason they were successful in winning this award again. There are 11 in the team including Grant, his wife Jackie is the business manager, and there are team leaders, tradesmen and apprentices.
"Each team member works hard to uphold the company values, and our client testimonials and reviews are a testament to that," says Grant.
"We proudly deliver quality external and internal painting services to the residential, commercial and construction markets across the Hunter Valley, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle regions," says Grant.
"We also provide a full-colour consultation service to our clients to assist with their paint colour selections.
"Our dedicated team provides hassle-free service with complete project management, from start to finish on each project. Customer service excellence is our goal, and we take pride in the quality of finish we consistently deliver.
Grant Wood is the face of the business and he personally quotes all works and is the main point of contact on all projects. He oversees every aspect of all projects and is in daily communication with each team leader.
"For residential clients, we freshen up their homes, often completely changing the look of the home with a new colour scheme. We also bring new builds to life. Our colour consulting service gives clients confidence in their colour selections.
"Commercial clients engage us to deliver new spaces for their business, from freshly constructed buildings to full fit-outs for businesses upgrading their premises. We also rejuvenate offices, medical suites/doctor's surgeries, and decorate the interior, common areas and exterior of strata buildings.
Grant says the awards were a great way to showcase what they can offer and it also gives the team the recognition they deserve for their hard work and commitment.
"This recognition is a massive boost for the business, and for our team. It's very rewarding to see that their hard work has been recognised at this level at an awards night," says Grant.
Walkom Constructions was named a winner of the 2022 HIA Hunter Region Professional Small Builder/Renovator Award.
Walkom Constructions have built their reputation on doing what they say they will and they always aim to improve.
"We have an amazing team and a great culture," says Chris Walkom, managing director of Walkom Constructions. "We listen to our customers, and have strong relationships with our suppliers and subcontractors."
Walkom Constructions is a multi-award winning builder, specialising in complex alteration and addition projects and custom new builds, and they have also recently completed a number of multi-residential townhouse sites.
"Currently, we have 21 employees, who come with years of experience, knowledge and skills," says Chris.
"We quite often hear horror stories of customers having communication problems with other builders, leading them to have no idea what stage their build is up to, what it actually looks like, how much it is costing and when it will be finished.
"We understand how frustrating this can be, which is why we are the only builder to offer a four-point guarantee," says Chris.
The four-point guarantee includes:
1. 24/7 online access to a client portal: All clients have access to a portal showing their project budget, payments, schedule, selections, specifications, and the job diary with project photos, which means that you have transparency over what is happening on your home. You have visibility on your payments and control over what additional work you want and how that affects the schedule and the cost.
2. Defect-free: Your project is handed over to you defect-free.
3. Extended warranty: They offer double the defect liability warranty than the industry standard and most other builders provide because they want their customers to know how confident they are in the quality of their work.
4. Completed on time: They want to get customers in their homes as fast as possible, so if they don't complete the project when they say they will, they will pay a portion of your rent.
I love the team at Walkom and we have really built an amazing culture.- Chris Walkom, Managing Director, Walkom Constructions
Chris thanks his team.
"We keep an eye on each other, challenge and support each other so I'd like to thank all of the team - without your dedication, efforts and hard work, none of the shared success we have had would be possible," says Chris.
"To our customers, thank you for giving us the opportunity to work together and to build your home - it's likely the biggest financial decision you will ever make and we understand how important it is to you, so for you to give us your trust to build for you has been a great honour in itself."
Fenech Demolition Pty Ltd was named Best WHS Management System (SME) and WHS Business of the Year at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards.
They were also runner-up in the Sustainability and Environmental Impact Award 2022 at the NSWICC Infrastructure and Construction Awards.
For company director and project manager Julian Fenech, the awards are recognition of Fenech Demolition's initiative and readiness to be leaders in small industry who takes Work, Health and Safety seriously.
"It's acknowledgement by industry peers that our business is safety conscious and that we care for the safety and wellbeing of our workers and of those who may enter the worksite. Our team are also proud that they too are being recognised for their effort and commitment to safety in the workplace and have been rewarded as well."
Fenech Demolition provide services in commercial and industrial demolition conducted in a range of industries such as mining, civil, building and rail.
"As well as the demolition of structures and infrastructure, we also carry out asbestos removal, clean up and waste removal, site rehabilitation, civil works, and concrete crushing," Julian said.
Clients include Government agencies like the Department of Planning, Industry & Environment - Crown Lands, National Parks & Wildlife Services, NSW Department of Education and NSW Local Land Services.
Fenech also works with local Councils like Cessnock City Council and Muswellbrook Shire Council, and mines like Mach Energy Mount Pleasant, Bengalla Mining Company and Glenocore.
Fenech Demolition was born in January of 2008 when Julian, left his previous trade as a wall and floor tiler to pursue a career in demolition in which his father had previously worked. Julian and his two brothers, Mark and Fidel, were familiar working in the demolition/construction industry since they were kids.
'My father (Toni) used to take us to work with him on most weekends and school holidays," Julian recalls.
"Toni instilled in us the foundation of a good work ethic. We were not scared to work or interact with people."
Julian started the business together with his wife, Priscilla, who takes care of the administrative and WHS side of the business.
"She has been my backbone and has supported me from day one," Julian said.
The team at Fenech Demolition come from a diverse background with years of industry experience within the demolition and construction industry.
"Our philosophy is to treat one another with respect and dignity like family," Julian said. "We are more of a mateship than just a team of workers.
"In the future we would like to see our business capabilities grow where we are able take on board more clients and support more people including our indigenous brothers and sisters with employment opportunities."
Skelcon's latest projects scored the company a remarkable five trophies at the 2022 Master Builders Association Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards, as well as Young Builder of the Year accolade for Skelcon directorJoel Skelton.
Skelcon are a Newcastle-based design and construction company specialising in medical, hospitality and commercial fitouts, and small developments.
Skelcon has come a long way in just 10 years.
From a start-up in a rumpus room, Skelcon has grown to two businesses employing 50 staff.
"When I started Skelcon, everyone told me I was crazy," Joel said.
"My wife Gemma and I had twins on the way, but I knew I wanted to create a business that was unlike anything the construction industry had seen before.
"The vision was to create a culture where everyone works together, and run a company where everybody involved in a project wins, including our clients."
For the first seven months, Joel ran Skelcon from a desk in his parents' rumpus room. "I spent a lot of time working on the brand and getting our name out there," he said.
When I think about Skelcon's greatest achievements, I can't go past the Skelcon team.- Skelcon director Joel Skelton
"When I think about our greatest achievements, I can't go past the Skelcon team.
"The staff who work with, and for, Skelcon have been instrumental to our growth.
"Of course, I'm proud of every project we've delivered, but having a team who are passionate about giving our clients the best experience and a brilliant end product is something I don't take for granted.
"We have an in-house Design Team and Joinery Business which means we can provide a streamlined, personalised experience, with a team they can trust.
"From the initial consultation through to the final handover, our team is there to provide peace of mind," said Joel.
Skelcon's awards included Best Commercial Project under $10m, Best Extension and Renovation $1m-$5m, Best Use of Timber, Best Interior Fitout $400-$900k, Best Interior Fitout $300-$400k and Young Builder of the Year.