House of evil appeal heard in Newcastle

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Bernard McGrath.

LAWYERS for a former brother at one of the most notorious Catholic boys' homes in the country, known as 'the house of evil', on Friday attacked the credibility of some of his victims and pointed to what they said were "key inconsistencies" in their evidence during a Court of Criminal Appeal hearing in Newcastle.

