House of evil appeal heard in Newcastle

The charges relate to Slattery abusing three boys, then aged nine to 13, at Kendall Grange Catholic school near Morisset more than 40 years ago. A focus of his defence during the special hearing was that the victims were mistaken about the identity of their abuser and it was, in fact, Bernard Kevin McGrath, another Brother at the notorious boarding school, who is currently behind bars until 2053. At the conclusion of the evidence, Judge Helen Syme found Slattery guilty of 12 counts, including buggery and indecent assault, and imposed what is called a "limiting term" - a period during which he can be detained - of 11 years and six months.