A win for Walkom Constructions at the 2022 HIA Hunter Region Awards Advertising Feature

Chris Walkom, managing director of Walkom Constructions, with his wall of awards. Photo - Supplied.

Walkom Constructions was named a winner of the 2022 HIA Hunter Region Professional Small Builder/Renovator Award.

Walkom Constructions have built their reputation on doing what they say they will and they always aim to improve.



"We have an amazing team and a great culture," says Chris Walkom, managing director of Walkom Constructions. "We listen to our customers, and have strong relationships with our suppliers and subcontractors."

Walkom Constructions is a multi-award winning builder, specialising in complex alteration and addition projects and custom new builds, and they have also recently completed a number of multi-residential townhouse sites.



"Currently, we have 21 employees, who come with years of experience, knowledge and skills," says Chris.

"We quite often hear horror stories of customers having communication problems with other builders, leading them to have no idea what stage their build is up to, what it actually looks like, how much it is costing and when it will be finished.



"We understand how frustrating this can be, which is why we are the only builder to offer a four-point guarantee," says Chris.



The four-point guarantee includes:

1. 24/7 online access to a client portal: All clients have access to a portal showing their project budget, payments, schedule, selections, specifications, and the job diary with project photos, which means that you have transparency over what is happening on your home. You have visibility on your payments and control over what additional work you want and how that affects the schedule and the cost.



2. Defect-free: Your project is handed over to you defect-free.



3. Extended warranty: They offer double the defect liability warranty than the industry standard and most other builders provide because they want their customers to know how confident they are in the quality of their work.



4. Completed on time: They want to get customers in their homes as fast as possible, so if they don't complete the project when they say they will, they will pay a portion of your rent.

I love the team at Walkom and we have really built an amazing culture. - Chris Walkom, Managing Director, Walkom Constructions

Chris thanks his team.

"We keep an eye on each other, challenge and support each other so I'd like to thank all of the team - without your dedication, efforts and hard work, none of the shared success we have had would be possible," says Chris.

