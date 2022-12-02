It's the biggest match in Australian football history - Australia v Argentina in the World Cup.
The Socceroos have thrilled fans and defied the doubters with successive victories to qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.
With superstar Lionel Messi leading the charge, Argentina is one of the favourites to go all the way.
But at live sites and lounge rooms across the nation, Australian football fans will be watching to see if the Socceroos can produce their greatest win of all.
The Hunter is a football heartland and the Newcastle Herald has spoken to excited supporters and former Socceroos in this special World Cup edition.
The eight-page wrap also features a Socceroos team poster, analysis from former Socceroo David Lowe and a list of venues where you can watch the game.
To read CLICK HERE
