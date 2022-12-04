IT was 1978 when the now iconic Bikers for Kids' Newcastle Toy Run started with a contingent of 20 riders looking to raise awareness and funds for disadvantaged children at Christmas time.
On Sunday, close to ten thousand bikes rode from Stockton to Carrington for the 45th instalment of the toy run with the same focus in mind, building awareness and donating toys to needy children and families.
Thousands of people lined the streets along the route to see riders dressed in Christmas-themed costumes, complete with toys attached to their bikes. "This can be a really stressful time of year for many people, especially parents and carers," Bikers for Kids chairman Daryn Young said. "Knowing we can help so many children throughout the Hunter who are in need is an absolute rush. It's why we keep doing what we are doing."
And during those 45 years, the toy run has made a huge difference, The Salvation Army Hunter Christmas Appeal estimating the event has raised half a million dollars in toys and donations.
