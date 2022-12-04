Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bikers for Kids' Newcastle Toy Run spreads Christmas Cheer for a 45th year

December 4 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT was 1978 when the now iconic Bikers for Kids' Newcastle Toy Run started with a contingent of 20 riders looking to raise awareness and funds for disadvantaged children at Christmas time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.