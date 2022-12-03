Newcastle Herald
Updated

Wangi Wangi man charged after Maryville motorcyclist dies in alleged hit and run at Fennell Bay in Lake Macquarie

Updated December 3 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 11:01am
Man refused bail after motorcyclist dies in alleged hit and run

A man has been refused bail in court after a motorcyclist died in a crash at Lake Macquarie on Thursday night.

