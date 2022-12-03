Man refused bail after motorcyclist dies in alleged hit and run

A man has been refused bail in court after a motorcyclist died in a crash at Lake Macquarie on Thursday night.
Police said the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton ute allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Macquarie and Main roads, Fennell Bay and hit a motorcyclist about 10pm.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District rendered first aid to the 49-year-old man until paramedics arrived; however, the Maryville man was unable to be revived.
The driver of the ute, a 33-year-old man, is alleged to have ran from the scene before stealing another vehicle. He was arrested a short time later.
The man was taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing and to be treated for minor injuries. He was released about 2pm and was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with nine offences;
Benjamin Christopher Koosmen, from Wangi Wangi, was refused bail by police and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday, where he was again denied bail. He will next appear in Toronto Local Court on Monday, December 5.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.