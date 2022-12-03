Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Warning ahead of Hunter hazard reduction burn at Seahampton section of Stockrington State Conservation Area on Sunday

Updated December 3 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW rural fire service. Generic, badges. Picture: Karleen Minney

The Seahampton section of Stockrington State Conservation Area will temporarily close from Sunday for a hazard reduction burn if weather permits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.