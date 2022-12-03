The Seahampton section of Stockrington State Conservation Area will temporarily close from Sunday for a hazard reduction burn if weather permits.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service area manager Mitchell Carter said the burn was being carried out in conjunction with NSW Rural Fire Service to reduce bushfire risk to nearby properties, wildlife and cultural heritage
"It will also prompt regrowth and germination of key native plant species," Mr Carter said.
"We'll burn around 10 hectares adjacent to properties in Seahampton on Sunday, taking advantage of a small window of opportunity to conduct this burn following recent wet conditions.
"Anyone driving in the area, particularly along George Booth Drive near Seahampton, is advised to drive to conditions and respect any temporary traffic control measures that may be in place.
"The entire Seahampton section of Stockrington SCA will be closed from Sunday to ensure public safety and allow for effective operations.
"The burn area is to the north of Seahampton and will reopen once it has been assessed as safe and any tree hazards managed."
More than 1,000 NPWS staff are trained firefighters and participate in hazard reduction work including implementing burns and maintaining safe zones.
Details on specific burns can be found on the Rural Fire Service website, 'Fires Near Me' app, and on NPWS Alerts website.
For health information relating to smoke from bush fires and hazard reduction burning, visit NSW Health or the Asthma Foundation.
