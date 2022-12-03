Crews battle two fires at Redhead

Fire crews have been busy at Redhead on Saturday battling two bushfires that broke out 300 metres apart.
Emergency services received a call about 1pm. A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said one of the fires broke out behind the Whiddon nursing home on Redhead Road, while the second was burning about 300 metres away near White Cap Close.
The first fire was extinguished, while five crews were working to control the second blaze.
There is no threat to people or property, the Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
Police are on scene controlling traffic.
The cause of the fires was unknown but will be investigated once they are extinguished.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
