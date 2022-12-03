Thousands pack into Wheeler Place live site to watch gutsy Socceroos battle Argentina

Olé, Olé, Olé, Olé!
There were flares, inflatable kangaroos bouncing around the crowd, bacon and egg rolls and mimosas as thousands of football fans packed into Wheeler Place on Sunday morning to watch a gallant Socceroos team go down 2-1 against South American superpower Argentina.
Australia has been a surprise packet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and made the Round of 16 for just the second time after a thrilling 1-0 upset over Denmark on Thursday morning (AEST).
They faced a tougher test against Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday morning but hopeful Socceroos fans were up early to see if Australia could pull off another gritty win.
The City of Newcastle pulled together a live site in Wheeler Place in just a few days that was packed with thousands of fans, some arriving as early as 3.45am.
There was bacon and egg rolls, beers and mimosas and plenty of green and gold as people clambered for a spot in front of the big screen.
Josh Phillips and his kids, Cora, 9, and Levi, 5, came into town from Whitebridge to be part of the crowd.
"The kids wanted to watch the game with a bit of atmosphere and cheer on the Socceroos," Josh said.
"It's an awesome experience that only comes around once every four years."
The place erupted in the 77th minute when Craig Goodwin's shot ricocheted of an Argentinian defender and found the back of the neck.
There were flares, chants of Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, hugging and dancing as it appeared Australia could do the unthinkable and force extra-time.
They game ended in a 2-1 disappointment and elimination for the Socceroos, but at full-time applause rang out in Wheeler Place, the fans satisfied Australia had matched it with one of the world's best.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
