TRAGEDY lies at the heart of what makes sport compelling. The instants that can divide between victory and defeat are so fleeting they can make even the most artful of dramas seem predictable by comparison.
The huge crowd at Wheeler Place early on Sunday morning was testament to that power, particularly in Australia where sport is often the drum beat beneath our national identity. The Socceroos captured imaginations with their early morning heroics, going from likely also-rans who barely made their way to Qatar as competitors to a wildcard.
It took the finesse of Lionel Messi in the end to deny Australia any further progress on a Cinderella tale that had a nation tired from 2am kick-offs daring to dream. While there were mistakes on the field, few would question the potency of Australian football in developing a dream off it.
Former Newcastle Jet Craig Goodwin's goal, his second of the tournament, proved that players in the A-League can make their mark on the world stage.
The question that so often faces the national team has emerged again: where next?
Graham Arnold's contract expired the moment full time blew against Argentina, and the coach was clear about what he wanted to see whether or not he holds onto the reins for the next campaign.
"We need to spend money and get help from the government to put some money into the game to help develop kids," Arnold said. "One thing I would really love to see before I finish up completely in football is the government build us a house.
"We don't have a home. We have been homeless since I have been involved for 37 years in the national teams.
"We need a home, a facility like ... the AIS (Australian Institute of Sport), something that the government can help fund for the development of the national teams but also for the good of Australian football."
With Australia and New Zealand ready to host the Women's World Cup next year - sadly without any games slated for McDonald Jones Stadium - the time has perhaps never been better to make the case for the Socceroos and Matildas to receive support akin to the nations that expect to hoist the World Cup with some regularity. Letting the fervour of the past few years ebb away, however, would be a genuine tragedy.
