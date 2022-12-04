Kookaburras hold off India to finish Test series with back-to-back wins

The Kookaburras have held off a fast-finishing India to close out their Test series with back-to-back wins in Adelaide over the weekend.
Australia narrowly beat the tourists 5-4 on Sunday having already sealed the best-of-five series with a 5-1 victory at the same venue on Saturday.
The Kookaburras scored the opening two and closing two matches while India tasted success on Wednesday, leaving the hosts up 4-1 overall.
Newcastle's Ky Willott provided the last pass for Australia's fifth goal during Sunday's fourth quarter, turning inside the circle and diving full stretch in passing to Jake Whetton.
India struck back twice in the final six minutes to reduce the margin to one.
Saturday saw Norths defender Matthew Dawson find the back of the net, converting a drag flick in the 54th minute.
The Kookaburras now return to Perth and continue their preparations for the World Cup in India next month.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
