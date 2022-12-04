Newcastle Herald
Aaron Bullock stays on winning charge at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
December 4 2022 - 1:30pm
Jockey Aaron Bullock wearing the Australian Bloodstock colours he won in on Saturday at Newcastle aboard Galaxy Belle. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Aaron Bullock scored a double at Newcastle on Saturday to make it eight winners in four meetings since Tuesday and 14 in his past 37 rides.

