Aaron Bullock stays on winning charge at Newcastle

Aaron Bullock scored a double at Newcastle on Saturday to make it eight winners in four meetings since Tuesday and 14 in his past 37 rides.
Bullock, who rode three winners at Tamworth on Tuesday, one at Coffs Harbour on Thursday and another double at Mudgee on Friday, took Galaxy Belle and Debussy to victory at Newcastle.
In four months of the season, the Singleton boy has ridden 39.5 winners.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees notched up his 57th full winner of the campaign when the Australian Bloodstock-owned Galaxy Belle raced away in the closing stages to win heat five of the Summer Provincial Series (1600m).
Galaxy Belle had not won since January but had no luck last start at Canterbury when flattened late on November 11.
After a tardy start on Saturday, Bullock put Galaxy Belle in a perfect spot along the rail. On straightening, the Kiwi-bred mare was on the back of short-priced favourite Oakfield Prince.
The latter took the lead halfway down the straight but Galaxy Belle outstayed Oakfield Prince to win by 1.75 lengths.
Former Queenslander Debussy, on debut for trainer Tony Ball, won the 900m class 1 handicap. The four-year-old drew the rails barrier and never went around a horse in his first run since August.
Ball, foreman for many years for what is now the Godolphin stable, has enjoyed plenty of success since moving to Taree.
Rosehill training partnership Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou were the punters' friends when they won the first two races with well-backed favourites Blueskin and Grebeni. Blueskin, backed from $2.60 into $1.80, came from last at the top of the straight in the maiden handicap (1400m).
The winner had not raced since May but he was most impressive and should have a successful preparation.
The lightly raced Grebeni, fitter for a first-up run, missed the start by two lengths but powered home to win the 1600m maiden handicap.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.