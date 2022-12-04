Trainer Jake Mitchell chases winning farewell at Newcastle before move west

Central Coast trainer Jake Mitchell is looking to Tiger Tommy and Chasing The Wind to continue a winning farewell to the region at Newcastle on Monday.
Mitchell, a regular at Newcastle Paceway in recent times, is moving his stable from Jilliby to Stubbo, north of Mudgee, this week after buying a 30-acree property.
"I just want to go fulltime and give it a good crack and I think out here is a good place and it was affordable to buy," Mitchell said while fencing at Stubbo on Sunday.
"I've got 10 in work and I'm looking to expand."
The 28-year-old had a win at Newcastle on Friday night with Ghostly Courage and he has three racing there on Monday. Rockabilly Babe will debut for his stable in race two, while Tiger Tommy (race six) and Chasing The Wind (nine) are genuine hopes.
"Ghostly Courage, he's in really fine form at the moment and I think he'll suit and like the racing out here. He's very versatile, he's good on smaller tracks as well, so I'm lucky there.
"I like Tiger Tommy's chances and Chasing The Wind in the last as well tomorrow. I put KerryAnn Morris on Tiger Tommy and he's a horse that likes change. The draw is a little tricky but with a bit of luck in running, he won't be far away."
Also on Friday night, colt Artifice Joe (trainer Geoff Harding) and filly My Stella Rose (Allan Ellul) won the Breeders Challenge Regional Series heats for two-year-olds at Newcastle.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.