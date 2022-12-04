Lisa Lamb stayer You Know Tree into Newcastle Cup final

You Know Tree will carry local hopes in the group 3 Newcastle Cup (715m) at The Gardens on Friday night after an odds-defying run to finish second in her heat.
Trained at Swan Bay by Lisa Lamb, You Know Tree was a $23 outsider in the second and final heat on Friday night and had to overcome a wide draw in seven.
An eight-time winner in 57 starts before the race, You Know Tree started well to sit fourth before a surging run down the back straight put her on the heels of Jodie Lord-trained $2.70 chance Silver Luck. You Know Tree stuck on to finish a length second to Silver Luck and easily qualify for the $25,000-to-the-winner decider. She has box four, while Silver Luck drew eight.
Heat one featured Jack Strutt-trained Bold Trease winner Stagger Out Lee and runner-up Cawbourne Magic (Jodie Lord). A $1.35 favourite, Cawbourne Magic turned the tables, winning by three-quarters of a length. Stagger Out Lee drew two and Cawbourne Magic six. Other qualifiers were Ziggy Stardust (one), Zipping Whiskey (three), Our Amelia (five) and Zipping Neutron (seven).
At Wentworth Park on Saturday night, Fat Boy's Charm, Mister Perfect and Can't Handle It were Hunter-trained winners.
Maitland have 10 races on Monday, starting at 6.50pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
