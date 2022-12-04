POLICE are seeking a person who allegedly struck a man with a bottle near Hamilton station on Sunday afternoon.
Officers have established a crime scene in the area following the Beaumont Street incident, which police said occurred about 2pm.
A NSW Police spokesman said that a 45-year-old man was struck on the popular restaurant strip, leaving him bleeding but conscious and responsive.
The investigation is ongoing and no-one was in custody on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman said.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.