Train delays of up to 40 minutes: urgent signal repairs

THERE are significant delays on the Central Coast and Newcastle train line on Monday morning.
Commuters have been advised of up to 40 minute delays to some services to and from Newcastle Interchange due to urgent signal repairs at Cardiff.
Train services commencing from Gosford and Wyong are not expected to be delayed.
Commuters have been asked to allow plenty of extra travel time, check transport apps, information screens and listen to announcements for service updates.
Buses are also replacing some trains between Hornsby and Gosford.
Monday December 5 to Thursday December 8:
