Five Seconds Of Summer - Bar On The Hill
Potion, Marijannah (SG), Ill Natured, Post Truth - Hamilton Station Hotel
Mai-Well - Grand Junction Hotel
Thirsty Merc - Lizotte's
Paledusk (JPN), with Starve, Vilify, Teeth - Cambridge Hotel
Sarah Yagki, with The Future Thrills, Light Transmissions - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Wombats (UK), with James Tyne-Organ - Bar On The Hill
Loons, Midway, Turtle Custard, Lost Plaza, King Fusion - Newcastle Hotel
Don't Change...Ultimate INXS - Lizotte's
The Hard Aches, with Turpentine Babycino, Spencer Scott - Cambridge Hotel
Who's That Girl - A Tribute to The Eurythmics & Annie Lennox - Qirkz in the Hunter
Dashville Christmas Weekender ft. Vaudeville Smash, Galleri, Berlyn - Dashville
Soy, with The Med Heads - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Dag, Blue Divers, Yev Kassem, e4444e - Adamstown Bowling Club
Dashville Christmas Weekender ft. Johnston City, Ben Leece, Turpentine Babycino, Lachlan X. Morris, Magpie Diaries, Kirkton Public School Xmas Choir, Dave Wells, Piper Butcher, Zac Crackalaka, Andy Abra & Big River - Dashville
Reliqa x Lune, with Heartline - Cambridge Hotel
The Pinnies, with Ospreys, Lu Quade & The Happy Accidents - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Album Show presents The Beatles - Qirkz in the Hunter
Rammlied - The Australian Rammstein Experience, with Metallica: A Tribute For All - The Gal
Rinsed ft. Raave Tapes, Scabz, Issa Mane and The Cinco Royal All Stars, Boycott, Open House, Palomino, Ta'aia, C Soul - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Adam Harvey & Beccy Cole, with Duncan Toombs and Amber Joy Poulton - Lizotte's (lunch & dinner shows)
Lachlan X. Morris, Drugs In Sport - Grand Junction Hotel
Facecutter, with Grip Down, Onryo, Knife Stab - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Cardiff Northlakes Brass Band - Warners Bay Uniting Church
Keith Urban, with Birds of Tokyo - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
