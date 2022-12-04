A man suffered serious head injuries during a single-vehicle crash in the Upper Hunter on Sunday night.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called to Bellbird just before midnight after a car crashed into a power pole.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene by paramedics and the rescue chopper's critical care medical team.
He was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital with head injuries, in a serious condition.
