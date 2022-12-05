Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

What is the meaning of Christmas? A Polo Ralph Lauren shirt, it seems

By Damon Cronshaw
December 6 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A long line of people at a shopping mall in Sydney, waiting to enter a special store. Where can we find the meaning of Christmas?

'Tis the season for shopping, also known as the joys of consumerism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.