Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets face test of top-four credentials against big guns Melbourne City in A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 5 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
American import Murphy Agnew, right and in action for Newcastle against Perth at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, has shown her quality in three appearances for the Jets. Picture Getty Images

Three games into the 2022-23 A-League Women's season and a new-look Jets are showing plenty of promise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.