Since 1788 policy decisions, both sinister and well intentioned, have been made on behalf of Indigenous Australians by white Australians. The cumulative effect of those policies over the last 234 years is that 47 per cent of Indigenous Australians now live in the most disadvantaged conditions (only 2 per cent for non-Indigenous) and as a consequence, they experience shorter life expectancy, poorer health, poorer educational opportunities and higher levels of incarceration (32 per cent of our prison population). It is not Indigenous Australians who have created these conditions for themselves, but deliberate political policy over time. Policy has created these conditions and it is policy that can fix it. Where, historically, Indigenous people have had little or no formal say over legislation that affects them, the Voice will provide specific advice on new policy and provide the equity that has been historically lacking. Allowing Indigenous people a voice to parliament will not adversely affect the lives of the general population in any way but will definitely help close the gap for Indigenous Australians.