THE unfancied Socceroos did Australia proud in pushing the highly-rated Argentinians all the way in the Round of 16 World Cup clash ('Soccer rue', Newcastle Herald 5/12) and in so doing ignited hope once again that the round ball game in this country can fully realise its massive potential.
A common theme raised by many in the past week is the massive disparity in funding at both state and federal level needs to be addressed. The game has the highest participation numbers for organised sport in the country by far but for too long has been ignored for funding at all levels, especially at the grassroots community level at the expense of other sports which seem to have much influence. As a nation we've won "World Cups" that a dozen or so countries actually compete in, but the ultimate sporting achievement would be to win the Football World Cup where 209 nations try to qualify just to make the final 32 to battle it out for the title of world champion.
To aspire to this, the sport needs the support and backing at government level like other countries around the world who see football as a means of projecting national pride. Over to you, Mr Albanese.
AS reported. University of Newcastle vice-chancellor Alex Zelinsky has forecast a $23 million deficit for 2022 ('Uni faces uncertainty', Herald 30/11). I find this forecast very hard to believe.
The last time this university had a deficit was in 2008. Since then, none of their dire forecasts have become reality. Last year this university had a $185 million surplus while it was cutting staff. I have worked at this university for eight years, always as a casual, always in an insecure position, and I have always had to work many unpaid hours or choose to compromise the quality of my teaching and the support I can provide my students. For a university that is actually in one of the strongest financial positions in the university sector in the whole country, I believe this is not only incredibly cruel towards their staff and students, but that it should be illegal.
HIGH-SPEED pursuits seem to be becoming more common in our suburbs and are sometimes more of a threat to the public than the suspect being pursued. I believe police are being just as reckless as the person they are pursuing in some cases.
In July 2022, during the school holidays when many young children were out and about, a high speed police pursuit through the suburb of Lorn resulted in a young female driver losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a residential property. The incident occurred close to where many young children gather to play at the local park and it was very lucky that innocent bystanders were not killed or injured.
On a speeding fine it clearly states that "speed kills'' and many drivers are fined for driving at speeds of between 53km/h and 55km/h in a 50km/h zone, especially along Denton Park Drive in Rutherford where a stationary unmarked speed check vehicle fines hundreds of drivers every day for driving as little as 4km/h over the limit.
Travelling at speeds of up to 120km/h through our suburbs pursuing a vehicle is certainly very dangerous and irresponsible in my opinion, and I fear it will result in many innocent bystanders being injured or, even worse, killed.
Maybe a little bit of commonsense is what is needed in these situations.
SOME people are questioning why Indigenous Australians deserve a Voice to Parliament while other groups don't. Disregarding the fact that many groups actually do have access to political decision makers, an Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be placed in the constitution for good historic reasons.
Since 1788 policy decisions, both sinister and well intentioned, have been made on behalf of Indigenous Australians by white Australians. The cumulative effect of those policies over the last 234 years is that 47 per cent of Indigenous Australians now live in the most disadvantaged conditions (only 2 per cent for non-Indigenous) and as a consequence, they experience shorter life expectancy, poorer health, poorer educational opportunities and higher levels of incarceration (32 per cent of our prison population). It is not Indigenous Australians who have created these conditions for themselves, but deliberate political policy over time. Policy has created these conditions and it is policy that can fix it. Where, historically, Indigenous people have had little or no formal say over legislation that affects them, the Voice will provide specific advice on new policy and provide the equity that has been historically lacking. Allowing Indigenous people a voice to parliament will not adversely affect the lives of the general population in any way but will definitely help close the gap for Indigenous Australians.
I GOT my home insurance renewal this week, the cost has increased from $1942 last year to $3358 for the coming year. I tried another company, and the quote was $5440. This is for a fairly ordinary brick home, not in a flood or bushfire zone.
Last Thursday on Q&A, NSW deputy premier Matt Kean accused insurance companies of putting profits before people. Of course they do, they are public companies. But there is another reason insurance is so dear, and that is the levies imposed by governments. For example, of the $5440 quote above, $3876 is the base cost. Taxes total $1393, adding 36 per cent.
It is hypocritical for Matt Kean to blame insurance companies when his own government adds to the bill and we pay GST on top. He could change that with the stroke of a pen. State and Federal governments might look at removing all taxes as a first step to making insurance affordable, and perhaps reintroducing a government insurance or reinsurance company. If the average person cannot afford home insurance, the bill for reconstruction will continue to fall on us all.
Fred McInerney (Letters 2/12) is quite right that wage increases have not caused the current inflation. That has been caused by supply-side inflation, not demand-side inflation. But that doesn't mean we should just increase wages to cover it. If we did, then that would cause a spiral of increased wage costs causing increased inflation that would trigger more demands for increased wages. We have been there before in previous decades, and it was not good. You may get a pay-rise now but in six months, inflation would devalue your wages back to where you were, if not worse. Bad economic management by US and European governments and stupid policy by central banks over the last two years has driven much of this inflation. We have to put up with a decrease in living standards until economies improve and supply side prices settle down.
MELANOMA survivor and awareness campaigner Jay Allen, I think, would make an excellent choice for Australian of the year. Jay has given all he has to raising awareness of melanoma since nearly losing his life in 2008. As a survivor of melanoma myself, 16 years since my surgery and ongoing checkups, scans, scares and the anxiety because it may rear its ugly head anytime, no matter what one does after diagnosis, Jay has been an inspiration, a great bloke, thankful for every day, so I'm sure Jay would agree! Hey idiots be sun smart, your tan is a badge to prove you're a super goose. Jay Allen, you're a bloody winner.
I was watching the Socceroos vs Argentina this morning. But the players were diving like Rhiannan Iffland and the commentary was more censured than the NRL when replays were shown. Keen to support but can't stand watching or hearing sport as it is.
SOCCER must be an enthralling game to watch if fans need to let off flares and riot while they're watching it on a big screen, must be all the nil all draws that make it so exciting, now we can all get some sleep
PRESUMPTION of innocence is at the core of Australian criminal law and it appears to me this principle was completely trashed by the then PM Scott Morrison all the way down in the Lehrmann trial where apologies were made to Higgins before it even reached a courtroom.
BRIAN Boswell (Short Takes 2/12): what a strange letter. Jimmy Barnes wasn't even born when the Hi-Fis were playing, and what does that have to do with his inability to sing Christmas carols? As for the Cannonballs, I played with them in the 1960s, and we played at the Glen Innes Music Festival in 1963. Try and get your facts correct.
THANK you Lyn Rendle for taking the time to send your highly informative and thought provoking letter (Letters 2/12). As one of those minimum wage earners working for a small business that is struggling to survive under increasing costs, I say, no, your idea of raising the tax free threshold is not a "silly idea". The previous Lib govt gave lower income earners a tax rebate of $1500, which I used to pay down credit card debt that I'd accrued paying for essentials such as energy, gas and rates. This govt chose not to extend that rebate and also the rebate on the fuel excise. Lab' promised life would be easier under them but the reality for many of us is very different.
HAD the power industry not been privatised like everything else we wouldn't have pricing problems. It's all about profits now, not providing affordable services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.