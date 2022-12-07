Angullong vineyard and Fossil Hill brand built on a well-aged story

THERE are notable things in and under the Angullong vineyard overlooking Belubula River Valley, 40 kilometres from Orange.
Up on the ground the 217-hectare planting has one of Orange Region's biggest and most diverse vineyards with 17 varieties, including the offbeat sagrantino, montepulciano, sangiovese, barbera, vermentino, tempranillo, marsanne, cabernet franc and malbec grapes.
Sitting below the Crossing family's vines and 1800-hectare Panuara cattle and sheep grazing property are the Cleifden Caves, a network of ancient limestone caverns.
Added to the NSW Heritage Register in 2017, the Cleifdens are not open to the public, although experienced cavers can get permits to abseil into the depths.
Elsewhere under Crossing family and neighbours' land is a rich fossil residue dating back 450 million years when the area was awash by sea and home to early forms of marine life. As seas retreated fossils were left behind to be discovered in the 1890s and to now hold heritage listing.
The fossils have inspired the Angullong Fossil Hill brand, three current releases of which are reviewed below and are at angullong.com.au, the 37 Victoria Street, Millthorpe, cellar door and bottle shops.
Angullong had its genesis in 1950 when Bill and Hatty Crossing bought the 1838-hectare Panuara property and built a successful cropping, Angus cattle, Boer goat and sheep grazing operation.
In 1998, helped their sons James and Ben, they diversified into wine on part of the property.
Bill Crossing died aged 77 in 2015, but, at 82, Hatty remains active in the family firm and regularly runs the cellar door in the beautifully restored bluestone stables in the thriving village of Millthorpe, on the outskirts of Orange. Ben's wife, Heidi, and James's wife, Edwina, are also key parts of the Angulong team.
Ben, a former accountant, and James are joint owners of the wine and grazing operation, with Ben as general manager and James as vineyard and farm manager.
Part of the annual grape crop is sold to other brands and production of Angullong wines is done by former Agnew Wines chief winemaker Jeff Byrne at his small Orange winery.
Jeff had 11 years in the Hunter making Agnew's Audrey Wilkinson, Poole's Rock and Cockfighter's Ghost wines and in 2019 he and his wife Bridgette bought a farm and orchard at Cargo Road, Nashdale. In 2020, helped by daughters Caitlin, Lauren and Bree, friends and family, they planted their first vineyard of pinot noir on the 900 metres altitude northern slope of Mount Canobolas.
WITH 14% alcohol and glowing deep purple in the glass, the Angullong 2021 Fossil Hill Montepulciano is a grape originating in Central Italy, in the regions of Abruzzo and Marche. This one from Orange has vibrant plum front-palate flavour and middle-palate boysenberry, briar, spice and savoury oak. Minty tannins play at the finish.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: veal stroganoff.
AGEING: five years.
RATING: 5 stars
MADE from the sangiovese grape that is the principal variety of Italy's Chianti Region, the Angullong 2022 Fossil Hill Rosé has 13% alcohol, pale salmon pink hues and jellybean aromas. The front palate displays zingy cherry flavour, the middle palate strawberry, quince paste and mint characters and a finish of flinty acid.
PRICE: $26.
DRINK WITH: Hiramasa kingfish sashimi.
AGEING: two years.
RATING: 4 stars
THIS Angullong 2021 Fossil Hill Sangiovese registers 14.5% alcohol and has bright garnet hues. The nose features potpourri aromas and intense cassis flavour comes through on the front palate. The middle palate has raspberry, bramble jelly, spearmint and cedary oak elements and chalky tannins hold sway at the finish.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: lamb shanks in cacciatore sauce.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 5 stars
