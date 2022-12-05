Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Redhead ironwoman Lani Waller making waves in Summer of Surf series

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lani Waller. Picture Supplied

Redhead rising star Lani Waller leads the under-17 ironwoman and board standings in the Summer of Surf series after a strong showing at Alexandra Headland in Queensland on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.