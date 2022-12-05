Merewether surfer Ocean Lancaster saves best until last for national title win

Just before leaving for the Australian junior titles at North Stradbroke Island, Merewether tyro Ocean Lancaster got some handy advice from Championship Tour surfer Jackson Baker.
Baker, who will represent Merewether, along with Ryan Callinan, on the CT in 2023, came around to drop off Rip Curl board stickers last week just as the Lancasters were packing their car to leave for the contest.
"He just said I've got to finish strong. Just try to finish as strong as I can," Ocean said.
The 13-year-old did just that, winning the under-14 title on Sunday with an 8.6-point ride inside the last minute of the 25-minute final when he needed a 7.96 to move into top spot.
Lancaster, competing at his first national titles, won the decider with a 15.9 best two-wave total, edging out fellow NSW competitors Ben Zanatta (15.25) and Max McGillivray (14.65). Queensland's Caden Francis finished with 11.95.
The Newcastle Grammar School student peeled off a huge first turn and a smaller follow-up on one of the best waves of the final to get the clincher but he had an anxious wait for scores.
"I knew that I needed to get an eight something," Lancaster said.
"I saw it come up and I was like, I think this is going to be my last chance so I've got to make the most of it.
"I knew that was a good turn, but I probably needed something else, so I got in another little top turn and rode out.
"I looked at Dad and thought, I don't know, it's going to be close.
"I didn't know how big it looked to the judges but it felt good, so I was kind of in between.
"After that wave there was Max, who came third, on the wave behind me and the kid that was in the lead then [Zanatta], he was on one out the back, so I thought even if I did get the score that they would have taken it back.
"Then as they were about to announce it, I was paddling for this wave, just after the hooter, and they said my name and I just got up and I was screaming."
The victory capped "an awesome year" for Lancaster, who also won the state title and the Rip Curl Gromsearch national final.
The NSW title meant he was seeded into the third round at nationals.
He started with a 13.25 total for a heat win before victories in the quarter-finals and semi-finals with scores of 12.4 and 17.15.
He will now enjoy a break before preparing for the Rip Curl Gromsearch nationals in March.
Merewether's Felix Byrnes was third and eliminated in his round three heat of the under-16s at North Stradbroke. Dom Thomas bowed out in round three, while Oliver Ryssenbeek and Eden Hasson exited in quarter-finals of the under-18s. Kyla Renes lost in round two of the girls' under-16s.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
