Chef Joel Humphreys has stepped down from his full-time head chef position at Scotties in Newcastle East and has a new venture on the boil. He's partnered with the Trading Post Laguna team, among others, and opened a bakery and wine shop (33Bread + Wine) next door to the existing general store. For a sneak peek take a leisurely drive to 3718 Great North Road, Laguna, this Saturday (noon onwards) for a special wine tasting event which includes bakery treats. Next year Joel is opening Cafe Marjorie at Laguna, which is a cafe/restaurant centred around an open kitchen in a bushland setting. Sounds exciting.