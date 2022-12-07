Shayne Mansfield is swapping his chef's apron for a pottery wheel.
The former head chef at Newcastle restaurant Flotilla, which was awarded its first Chef's Hat in the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide a fortnight ago, is taking some time out from the kitchen to focus on his ceramics.
It's called Black Beard Ceramics and it is a labour of love for Shayne, who has just been awarded "a big commission" for his work. He's hoping to open an online store "in a couple of weeks".
"Being a head chef is a taxing job and it takes its toll on your mental state so, for my own personal reasons, and my own mental clarity, I've decided to step down from my position at Flotilla," he said.
"I have some stuff in the pipeline, chef wise, as well, but it's time for me to focus on something different. I don't know if I'll do [ceramics] full-time but I'll definitely be putting a lot of energy and passion into it.
"It's now time to start a new chapter. I'm excited for the future. I always said I'd take the road less travelled, and that's what I'm going to do. So for now I am going to take a couple of months off and reassess."
He says his time at Flotilla has been "fantastic" and he was thrilled to be "leaving on a high".
"I'm immensely proud of everything we've achieved there - I love the team and I love the freedom that Chris [Joannou] and Zack [Scholtz] gave both myself and Eduardo to enable us to achieve what we achieved. I wish nothing but the best for the team and I'm excited to see what they will do next.
"There are some great things happening in Newcastle. What Mike and Steph are doing at Humbug is unbelievable. There's some really cool things happening in pubs. The food scene in general is just banging at the moment in Newcastle and it's only going to get better."
Chef Joel Humphreys has stepped down from his full-time head chef position at Scotties in Newcastle East and has a new venture on the boil. He's partnered with the Trading Post Laguna team, among others, and opened a bakery and wine shop (33Bread + Wine) next door to the existing general store. For a sneak peek take a leisurely drive to 3718 Great North Road, Laguna, this Saturday (noon onwards) for a special wine tasting event which includes bakery treats. Next year Joel is opening Cafe Marjorie at Laguna, which is a cafe/restaurant centred around an open kitchen in a bushland setting. Sounds exciting.
A familiar face has been appointed to a newly created role at Bimbadgen. Patrick Haddock, who you might know from Pepper Tree Wines and Reserve Wine Bar, is head of wine experiences, sales and distribution and is based in the Hunter Valley. Patrick has worked in the wine industry for close to two decades and is an alumni of the prestigious Len Evans Tutorial in 2015.
"It's an exciting time to join Bimbadgen as they continue to grow their presence in the region," he said. "I look forward to assisting the Cellar Door and helping them to offer one of the great wine tasting experiences in the Hunter Valley."
There's a lot happening at the award-winning Briar Ridge Vineyard at Mount View, not far from Cessnock, during the festive season. To start with, Santa Claus is visiting Briar Ridge on December 11 and 18, 10.30am to 12.30pm. Bring the kids, bring the dog, and take advantage of the photo booth in the picturesque vineyard. There are games scattered throughout the gardens for the kids to play and local musicians perform every Sunday.
There's also lunch at Osteria to consider. The Italian set menu starts at just $45 per person and is an authentic share-style lunch on the terrace. Or, enjoy a picnic in the wine garden. "Popsicles Picasso" art classes for the kids are on January 12, 19 and 26 from 10am and while the kids create works of art, parents can enjoy a free wine tasting or coffee, plus 10 per cent off lunch.
And if you are still doing your Christmas shopping, Briar Ridge has just released their single vineyard whites with notes by winemaker Alex Beckett. Go to briarridge.com.au.
I'm sure I'm not alone in not wanting to be confined to the kitchen on Christmas Day. Nor do I want to push my way through crowds at the supermarket. Why not let someone else do the hard work?
Premium meal delivery service, Providoor, is delivering chef-prepared meals to Newcastle until December 24. Options include: Vic's Meats (pork belly porchetta or free range lamb shoulder); Gourmet Life (antipasti platter); Rockpool Bar & Grill (modern Australian banquet including Cape Grim rib eye steak or cauliflower steak); and Three Blue Ducks (banquet with braised lamb shoulder and barramundi or pumpkin orecchiette and burnt cabbage). Go to providoor.com.au.
I prepared a Providoor meal kit at home the other night (a chicken dish from Chiswick at Woolhara) and believe me, if I can serve a restaurant-quality meal to the family with minimal effort, anyone can.
QT at Home is another option. Kitchen staff do the prep work (the feast feeds four to six people and includes a slow-roasted suckling Berkshire porchetta and pavlova) and you pick it up, reheat and plate up. Details at qtathome.com/newcastle. Wine add-ons are available.
The Wine Journal 2023 is an entertaining and authoritative yearbook created by Australian wine expert Andrew Caillard MW and wine journalist Angus Hughson.
The pair share their recent discoveries, experiences and behind-the-scenes insights about the best Australian (and selected international) wines through regional guides, vintage reviews and winery features. Whether you are a wine collector, looking for recommendations or planning a visit to an Australian wine region in 2023, The Wine Journal is a handy insider's guide.
The Wine Journal 2023 is out now, RRP $29.99. Food & Wine has a copy to give away. To enter, send the words "The Wine Journal" with your name, address and number to freelunch@newcastleherald.com.au. Entries close on Monday at 9am.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.