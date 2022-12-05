CALLUM Beashel grew up at Nords Wharf, works part-time at Bunnings and studies biology at the University of Newcastle.
Now he's a World Cup winner.
More than two decades after taking up the sport of softball, Beashel realised a lifelong dream by helping the Australian men's team claim the international prize.
"It's been decades in the making, since I was three-years-old it was something I always wanted to do," Beashel told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"It's crazy to think you've reached the pinnacle and there's nothing above what you've achieved. That thought hasn't really fully sunk in yet. Obviously it does mean a lot, all those trips to Sydney multiple times a week for training."
Australia clinched a second World Cup crown in New Zealand on Sunday, defeating Canada 5-2 in the men's softball final.
It reversed a 6-0 loss to the same opponents in the preliminary rounds of the 2022 tournament, which had been delayed because of COVID.
"We came out firing," Beashel, an outfielder who hits second in the line-up and managed a double, said.
Having also won the pre-World Cup competition, the Steelers only dropped one game in the group stage as they accounted for Denmark, Japan, Venezula and South Africa.
Qualifying for the super round, the Aussies knocked over Cuba and the USA before facing Argentina for a spot in the decider.
Australia edged out Argentina in an extra innings, less than 24 hours before the same two nations met in the round of 16 at the soccer World Cup in Qatar.
"Coincidently we both played the same team at almost the exact same time at a different World Cup," Beashel said.
The 26-year-old says it was "a bit of a step up" from finishing seventh at his maiden World Cup in 2019.
Beashel, who now lives in Newcastle, has more recently played with the Strikers club in local competition at Stevenson Park.
However, he was introduced to the sport having gone along to watch his older sister play in the Sydney-based Georges River Softball Association.
"I was only three-years-old but I always just carried a bat and ball around," Dolphins clubman Beashel said.
"I fell in love with it and have kept going until now."
Australia's Marshall Kronk was named MVP of the World Cup, which was hosted in Auckland.
Jack Besgrove, 18, pitched the entire final and produced 10 strikes.
The US collected bronze after beating title holders Argentina on Sunday.
Australia first picked up the main gong in 2009.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
