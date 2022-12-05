Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle softballer Callum Beashel realises lifelong dream by helping Australia claim second men's World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 6 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CALLUM Beashel grew up at Nords Wharf, works part-time at Bunnings and studies biology at the University of Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.