Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Charlestown seamer Dan Bailey on standby for NSW Country Championships final as Newcastle officials monitor injury

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown bowler Dan Bailey. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

CHARLESTOWN'S Dan Bailey remains on standby for Sunday's NSW Country Championships final as Newcastle officials assess the fitness of an injured opening bowler.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.