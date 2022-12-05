BEKA Mikeltadze has scored three goals in two friendly games and the Georgian hired gun is ready to fire when the Jets resume hostilities with the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Sunday.
After a four-week break for the World Cup, the A-League restarts this weekend.
The Jets have been the most active of any club during the hiatus.
They drew 1-all with Melbourne City on November 26, which was the culmination of a five-day training camp in Tamworth.
Last weekend, they played a double header, drawing 3-all with Macarthur on Friday before a second-string outfit went down 5-2 to Sydney FC on Saturday.
Mikeltadze hit the target against City and netted a brace against Macarthur, highlighted by a stunning freekick.
"Of course, it is good for confidence," Mikeltadze said. "Now I feel like every shot is going in. When you are a striker, you must score goals. It doesn't matter if it is a friendly game or at training, you must score every time when you are a striker.
"But most important is when you play in the league. We will see against the Central Coast. We have many games and I hope I score many goals. I feel good."
Mikeltadze took the A-League by storm last season, scoring 13 goals to finish second in the Golden Boot behind Melbourne City and Socceroos front man, Jamie Maclaren.
The recently turned 25-year-old has one goal from four appearances this season - he was injured and missed the 3-1 win over Wellington.
He had four goals from four games last season.
There is no doubt that teams have identified Mikeltadze as a major threat and are marking him heavily.
Also, the Jets' front third is almost completely different from last season and Mikeltadze has had to adjust his runs to find pockets of space.
"We are still a new team," he said. "It is not easy to play nice football when you have many new players. When we have many games, it is good for us. We understand how we play. The past few weeks have been good."
One of the "new" players is countryman Beka Dartsmelia.
"When you are alone, it is so hard," Mikeltadze said. "When you have a teammate, who is Georgian, it is good. We go out most of the time and more importantly when you play together, you feel more comfortable. He is a brilliant player. He just needs a bit of time and he will show more."
Jets defender James McGarry has noticed a lift in Mikeltadze.
"It must be a massive confidence boost," McGarry said of the striker's recent goal-scoring run. "We all see it at training. He is an outstanding player, an outstanding finisher. Last season he showed it. This season he has shown it and we know he will be massive for us."
Mikeltadze's attention to detail and competitive spirit is evident at training.
"He is probably at the top of the list of guys who really don't like losing," McGarry said. "It is awesome to have guys like that in the team. I'm happy he is on our side."
The season-opener between the Jets and Mariners in Gosford was washed out after a ferocious storm turned the pitch at Central Coast Coast Stadium into a lake.
"I can't wait. It is a big game, a derby. We are all excited," Mikeltadze said about Sunday's battle. "I understand that it is a big game for the fans and the city. But we play all games like a derby. For me, it doesn't matter if I play against Central Coast or I play against Melbourne City or Victory, all games are a derby."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
