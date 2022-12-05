Newcastle Herald
Hunter trainer Darryl Thomas has charges dismissed

December 6 2022 - 7:00am
Darryl Thomas

Sawyers Gully trainer Darryl Thomas has had two charges against him dismissed after successfully appealing a seven-month disqualification from the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission handed down in May.

