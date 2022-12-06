The court has heard Priestly got angry after returning from the 34-year-old victim's house, where he bought cannabis, when he realised he was missing $200. Suspecting the 34-year-old Wallsend man was responsible, Wilson and Priestly went back to confront him. Wilson hit the man in the head, while Priestly assaulted him with a PVC pipe, leaving him with several wounds that had to be glued and stapled. He will be sentenced on Friday, December 9.

