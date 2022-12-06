A TEENAGER has admitted to attacking a man at his Wallsend home with a piece of PVC pipe, and wounding him, over $200 which went missing on a drug run. Kade Priestly, 18, pleaded guilty to reckless wounding in company in the Newcastle District Court on Monday, just days after his co-accused, Aaron James Wilson, was sentenced to three years in prison over the home invasion.
The court has heard Priestly got angry after returning from the 34-year-old victim's house, where he bought cannabis, when he realised he was missing $200. Suspecting the 34-year-old Wallsend man was responsible, Wilson and Priestly went back to confront him. Wilson hit the man in the head, while Priestly assaulted him with a PVC pipe, leaving him with several wounds that had to be glued and stapled. He will be sentenced on Friday, December 9.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.