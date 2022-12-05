Jake Hughes walks away from fall at Newcastle Paceway

Grace Panella bookended the meeting with a winning double and fellow driver Jake Hughes was lucky to escape serious injury in a fall at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Hughes was tossed out of the gig when driving the Stephen Kilroy-trained Mike Orr early in race six after Hilarys Bling broke on his inside, shifted out and caused interference.
Mike Orr raced on driverless and inconvenienced other runners until grabbed by the clerk of the course late in the race. Hughes was quickly to his feet and drove in the next event.
Despite the chaos, stewards determined that "no external factors impeded the runners in the event and as such race 6 has been declared a race".
Kobys Delight ($2.70) won, edging out Major GNP ($2.40 favourite) late, for trainer Stephen Farrugia and driver Josh Gallagher.
Farrugia and Gallagher also combined to win with $1.35 favourite Mister Jones in a heat of the maiden muster series. The Irishman (trainer Amanda Turnbull) and Karaoke King (Mark Callaghan) won the other heats.
Panella won the first with Stilton, for Tamworth trainer Scotty-Jon Welsh, and the last with Kevin Pizzuto-prepared Vincent Van Gone.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
