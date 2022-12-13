After a move up north to Newcastle, our weekends were spent visiting Nelson Bay and we took the leap and opened our first business premises in Nelson Bay. As the years have gone by, our client base and services have grown significantly and our standing in the greater Port Stephens' business sector continues to grow. The main challenges in starting up have been our ability to expand quickly and reacting to market demands. Getting up and running with resources, acquiring staff and establishing 'back of house' can be challenging to establish, especially with a busy workload. I have been very lucky in this regard, always having a great team by my side.

