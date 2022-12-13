Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?
My parents were the typical ten-pound poms sailing from the UK to Sydney before settling in Hobart, my birthplace. I spent much of my early life in the UK, before returning to Tasmania permanently in 1982 in my early 20s. In Tasmania, the Deputy State manager of Legal & General, Greg Brown, introduced me to the industry and was a great support teaching me life and business skills. I wouldn't be where I am today without that first opportunity.
What was your path after high school?
My first job was in retail, earning four pounds a day. I'd use this money to save for an airfare out to Australia where I felt there were opportunities for adventure and greater career prospects.
Why did you return to Hobart for a year as a teenager, with a cardboard box of belongings and $100 in your bank account?
I wanted to explore my birthplace and did odd jobs in retail to cover rent and food during my gap year. I then headed back to the UK for two years before chasing adventure and a warmer climate, which led to the permanent move back to Hobart in 1982. Having a young family in 1994 I saw great opportunity professionally and the perfect place to raise a family by moving to Port Stephens. We have come a long way and my wife still works by my side in the business.
What led you into the realm of financial planning and why did you think you would be suited to the profession?
My introduction to financial services was at Legal & General in Hobart. I walked into their office to purchase some car insurance and ended up applying for a 'position vacant'. Back in the early 1980s, the industry was mainly big institutions, though I was drawn to smaller boutique businesses where I was able to hone my skills in financial services while allowing me to build relationships with a very personal touch.
What led to you founding Aspire Wealth and Protection in Nelson Bay and what were the main challenges in starting up?
After a move up north to Newcastle, our weekends were spent visiting Nelson Bay and we took the leap and opened our first business premises in Nelson Bay. As the years have gone by, our client base and services have grown significantly and our standing in the greater Port Stephens' business sector continues to grow. The main challenges in starting up have been our ability to expand quickly and reacting to market demands. Getting up and running with resources, acquiring staff and establishing 'back of house' can be challenging to establish, especially with a busy workload. I have been very lucky in this regard, always having a great team by my side.
The business has since endured the GFC and Banking Royal Commission and more recently a pandemic. What has been key to staying relevant and viable in those times?
Reacting quickly, remaining stoic and resilient are key in any downturn, though especially important when experiencing the GFC and pandemic. My focus on staying dedicated to our clients and ensuring they had adequate risk strategies in place is testament to the work we do. We provide holistic advice for accumulating wealth and protecting it. It is paramount to remain relevant and adapt with continual change to ensure the best outcomes for our clients.
We are now facing tough economic times with the rise in interest rates and inflation. What are your clients telling you?
We have great open and regular communication with our clients. Understandably through the initial hit of the pandemic and subsequent economic unrest we have had more anxious clients. But I always aim to reassure them and this is why we do what we do - helping our clients brave these storms. I remain optimistic, outcome focused, and determined to make the most of all opportunities.
You were recently named the Businessperson of the Year at the Port Stephens Local Business Awards. Why do you think you stood out from the 15 nominees?
Winning Businessperson of the Year is such a great honour, and I am so proud to be this year's recipient. It's a privilege to have my career-long tenure and support for our community recognised. I'm proud of what I have achieved and have worked hard to establish Aspire Wealth & Protection as one of the prominent financial businesses in 'the Bay'.
What is the best business advice you have been given, and from who?
"There's no reward without work, no victory without effort, no battle won without risk." I find this translates to all areas of life and in business. In my professional life I aim to remain 'bullish' in most areas. There are opportunities around every corner, even in the most trying of times.
What motivates you in business?
My motivation comes from making a difference in people's lives. Providing support while being a trusted advisor fires me up! My relationship with clients allows me to see their confidence grow and seeing their goals come to life is what it is all about.
