Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Free

Third meningococcal death in NSW prompts health warning

By Maureen Dettre
Updated December 6 2022 - 7:31am, first published 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Health is urging people to be alert for symptoms of meningococcal disease. (David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS)

People in NSW are being warned to be alert to the symptoms of meningococcal disease after the death of a third person in the state this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.