NSW seek details of coal price cap plan

By Maeve Bannister
Updated December 6 2022 - 9:22am, first published 9:13am
NSW Treasurer Matt Kean says the Commonwealth must come up with a national energy solution. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Ahead of a key energy meeting between federal, state and territory leaders, NSW Treasurer Matt Kean is calling on the prime minister to provide a detailed plan for a potential cap on coal prices.

