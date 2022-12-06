Stunning year on stage leads to record nominations for CONDAs

THE City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDAs) are the longest running major theatre awards in Australia, with the 44th year works, which recognise local shows presented in Newcastle and the surrounding area between October 2021 and September 2022, seeing a record 177 nominations being made by the judging team.
The quality of the works staged by local companies in this region has led to an ever-increasing number of categories, with a new one this year, Excellence by a Guest Performer, introduced because the shows have attracted performers from other towns and regions, including Sydney, who are aware of the very diverse range of plays and musicals presented in the Hunter.
The 2022 CONDA Awards presentation ceremony will be held in the Newcastle City Hall Concert Hall on Saturday, December 10, with the event beginning at 7pm.
It will have an engaging variety of music and comedy routines presented during its 2-hours-25-minutes running time, which includes an interval.
And the ceremony will be followed at 10pm by an after party in the adjoining banquet room.
Thirty-nine theatre companies and organisations in Newcastle and its surrounding area, including technical teams, were involved in putting together shows following the easing early this year and eventual elimination of the COVID-19 restrictions, with many of the shows having had to be postponed in 2020 and 2021 because theatres had to be closed or could only use limited seating.
Sixteen local theatre companies and organisations, including schools and training teams, entered 71 productions, with 24 shows staged by 15 of them receiving 149 nominations.
And, as some of the nominated technical teams have two to four members, the total nominees are 177.
The Very Popular Theatre Company, whose team trains actors mainly aged from 8 to 30, received the largest number of nominations - 24 (with 26 nominees) for its shows Jersey Boys, Puffs and HIR.
The second largest - 18 (with 19 nominees) - went to St Philips Christian College for Disney's The Little Mermaid and Disney's Frozen JR.
Two companies each won 17 nominations: Hunter Drama and Metropolitan Players.
Hunter Drama's four shows, with 22 nominees, are Seussical the Musical, Normal, She Kills Monsters and Kid Frankenstein.
And Metropolitan Players' shows, with 20 nominees, are Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Shrek the Musical, and Keeping Up Appearances.
The other companies with nominations are: Newcastle Theatre Company, four shows, The Rest is Silence, The Fine Art of Deception, The Les Darcy Show and Barefoot in the Park, with a total of 10 nominations and 11 nominees; Her Productions, one show, Uncle Vanya, 10 nominations, 12 nominees; Opera Hunter, two shows, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and La Traviata, 9 nominations and 10 nominees; Hunter School of the Performing Arts, two shows, Madagascar the Musical Adventure JR and Treasure Island, 9 nominations and 10 nominees; ASPIRE - Catholic Schools Office Diocese of Maitland, one show, The Cost of Wishes, 9 nominations and nominees; Young People's Theatre, three shows, The Spongebob Musical, The Wizard of Oz - Young Performers Edition and Romeo and Juliet, 6 nominations and nominees; Maitland Repertory Theatre, two shows, In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play and Veronica's Room, 4 nominations and 6 nominees; Bearfoot Theatre Company, one show, I Hope It's Not Raining in London, 1 nomination; Brunker Community Theatre, one show, The Children, 1 nomination; and The Objectively Good Theatre Company, one show, Duke and Kevin Go to Heaven, 1 nomination.
And the Best Special Theatrical Event category has three nominations: Concert for Ukraine, staged by the Australian Ukrainian Community of the Hunter; Play Date 2021: Time and Space, Knock And Run Theatre; and The Newcastle & Hunter Combined Schools Anzac Service.
The nominees in the new Excellence by a Guest Performer category are Mike Booth (Uncle Vanya, Her Productions), Ross Chisari (Jersey Boys, The Very Popular Theatre Company), Tristan McKinnon (Uncle Vanya, Her Productions), Alex Sefton (La Traviata, Opera Hunter) and Ashlee Woodgate (La Traviata, Opera Hunter).
Three people will receive the Legacy Award, a trophy which honours retired people who have played major roles in the staging of the Newcastle area's theatre shows.
Two of them, Betty Burns and Michael Wiltshire, are retired former Civic Playhouse box office managers who assisted people who had health and movement problems while attending shows in the venue or when they entered and left it.
The third legacist, Noel Grivas, sadly died early this year after dedicating more than 30 years of his life to Newcastle Theatre Company which he described as his second home.
As well as acting he was an expert in sound design, making props, set building, directing and photography.
He received a CONDA trophy for his sound design on the 2006 production The Dresser. And his last role at NTC was managing the sound desk during the 2021 December show A Hit and Miss Christmas.
The awards ceremony hosts will be Geraldine Viswanathan, an American-based actor who was born and brought up in Newcastle, gospel vocalist, Francine Bell, and ABC journalist, Matthew Bevan, one of whose plays, The Rest is Silence, which was staged this year by Newcastle Theatre Company, is a nominee in the Best New Play or Musical Written for a Newcastle Company category.
Tickets for the show, with those which have watchers on the ground floor sitting at tables, are $59, and the gallery ticket price is $49.
The after party, $25 per person, will be held in the banquet room and includes canapes. This is an 18+ event, as some of the music and comedy routines will have sexual references.
Tickets for the Awards ceremony and the after party can be bought from the Civic Theatre Ticket Office, 4929 1977, or by emailing civicticketoffice@ncc.nsw.gov.au.
The Awards are sponsored by Out of the Square Media, the Civic Theatre, and JH Productions, a technical company.
