Stunning year on stage leads to record nominations for CONDAs

The other companies with nominations are: Newcastle Theatre Company, four shows, The Rest is Silence, The Fine Art of Deception, The Les Darcy Show and Barefoot in the Park, with a total of 10 nominations and 11 nominees; Her Productions, one show, Uncle Vanya, 10 nominations, 12 nominees; Opera Hunter, two shows, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and La Traviata, 9 nominations and 10 nominees; Hunter School of the Performing Arts, two shows, Madagascar the Musical Adventure JR and Treasure Island, 9 nominations and 10 nominees; ASPIRE - Catholic Schools Office Diocese of Maitland, one show, The Cost of Wishes, 9 nominations and nominees; Young People's Theatre, three shows, The Spongebob Musical, The Wizard of Oz - Young Performers Edition and Romeo and Juliet, 6 nominations and nominees; Maitland Repertory Theatre, two shows, In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play and Veronica's Room, 4 nominations and 6 nominees; Bearfoot Theatre Company, one show, I Hope It's Not Raining in London, 1 nomination; Brunker Community Theatre, one show, The Children, 1 nomination; and The Objectively Good Theatre Company, one show, Duke and Kevin Go to Heaven, 1 nomination.