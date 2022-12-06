Newcastle Herald
Stunning year on stage leads to record nominations for CONDAs

By Ken Longworth
December 6 2022 - 3:30pm
The Very Popular Theatre Company, which staged the hit show Jersey Boys, topped the list of this year's CONDA nominations.

THE City of Newcastle Drama Awards (CONDAs) are the longest running major theatre awards in Australia, with the 44th year works, which recognise local shows presented in Newcastle and the surrounding area between October 2021 and September 2022, seeing a record 177 nominations being made by the judging team.

