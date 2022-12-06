Developers have lodged plans for another apartment building in the rapidly changing Brunker Road growth corridor.
The four-storey building on the corner of Brunker and Vere roads is the latest in more than a dozen apartment projects proposed or built on the Adamstown strip in the past five years.
The "Parkview" building includes 15 apartments, 17 parking spots and a shopfront on the ground floor.
The developer had applied to exceed the 14-metre height limit for the site by 2.6 metres but reduced this to 0.75 metres after consulting with City of Newcastle staff.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics' 2021 Census showed the Adamstown population had increased 4.8 per cent in the five years since 2016.
The number of townhouses in the suburb had grown from 380 to 440 in that time.
Adamstown is one of five corridors in Newcastle, along with Broadmeadow, Mayfield, Islington and Hamilton, identified for higher-density living in council planning controls.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
