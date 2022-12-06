A family road trip had an unwelcome addition on the freeway as a snake slithered its way onto the car bonnet.
Kerry Jenkins was with her partner and child when a green snake appeared from the bonnet towards the front car window.
The car was driving at a significant speed on the freeway, causing the snake to flail side to side while appearing stuck in the dash. The video of the drive has started to go viral on social media.
IN THE NEWS:
The couple was unable to find a place to pull over for some time, causing some tense words to be exchanged.
"Babe you need to pull over," Ms Jenkins said.
"Oh where ... there's nowhere to f------ pull over," the partner said.
"It's a green tree snake," Ms Jenkins said.
"Well it's going to f------ die," the partner said.
The couple eventually pulled over and the snake disappeared from their car.
READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.