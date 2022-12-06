BRIAN McDermott was a commando in the Royal Marines, earned a reputation as one of the toughest props to play for Bradford and Great Britain and remains the most successful coach in Super League history.
Now, the 52-year-old Northerner has accepted the mission of helping Adam O'Brien return the Newcastle Knights to the top of the NRL.
McDermott, who has been appointed as the senior assistant, arrived in Newcastle on Thursday and has since been mainly observing and getting a better understand of the landscape.
"Adam and I have known each other for a while. Our teams have played against each other in the past," McDermott said. "They had a vacancy on their staff and I was available. It was a good fit. I am certainly a hands-on guy, but at this stage, I'm sitting back and taking everything in."
You sense it won't be long before McDermott is locked in.
"I know there is a big job at hand, I know it is a big task to improve from last year," McDermott said. "But what I am seeing so far is really encouraging.
"I am here to try and influence a range of things. Whether it is something tactical or technical, or whether it is something attitudinal. It is a different voice and an added member of staff.
"You don't need me to tell you that the team didn't go that well last year. Would I be able to look at some footage and find things that need to improve? Of course. Those guys in there (coaching staff) will be saying the same thing.
"Certainly, in this initial stage, I am overlooking everything and casting an opinion, having an influence over most areas of the game. The role will evolve as the season goes by."
The Knights, after opening last season with consecutive wins, faded badly to finish 14th on 14 points, eight wins short of the top eight.
"There are a million things that need to be instilled at the start of every season," McDermott said.
"The Newcastle team, no matter who has been the coach over the past 10 to 15 years, has been close and not close and sometimes far away.
"There are a few things that need to be put in place. But what I am seeing so far, and the news I am hearing, is that in comparison to last year, the group are further down the track. Everyone has turned up to preseason with a way better mentality, in way better shape and with a way better mindset than possibly they did for the start of last preseason."
McDermott is part of a growing English influence at the Knights.
Winger Dom Young had a breakout season in 2022, which carried over to the World Cup, where he starred.
"He will have learned a huge amount of lessons there and it will be great for his development," said McDermott, who assisted Fiji at the World Cup.
Fullback Bailey Hodgson is hoping for a change of luck after two injury-stalled campaign.
The Knights on Monday, confirmed the signing of hot-shots Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce. A powerhouse centre and running five-eighth respectively, they are not scheduled to arrive until the 2024 season.
McDermott believes the extra 12 months in the Super League will be beneficial.
"They are still only young," McDermott said. "With an extra 25 to 30 games under their belt, they are going to be way better players than they are right now. They have only played a couple of seasons, not even that. I know people want them here right now, but they will be a better product when they get out here."
McDermott, after spending his early 20s in the Marines, played 251 games for Bradford from 1994 to 2003.
An uncompromising front-rower, he helped lead the the Bulls to three Super League titles. Undoubtedly the highlight was 41-26 triumph over an Andrew Johns led Knights in the 2002 World Club Challenge.
"I have always known about the Knights. I played against them in the past," McDermott said without broadcasting the event. "They have a reputation of being a very stoic, tough team, a work ethic team. From a city with people of a similar ilk. That was the attraction as well. Other than the nice weather, it reminds me of the north of England."
McDermott's record as a player has been more than matched as coach, specifically at Leeds United, whom he steered to four premierships.
Knights legend and general manager of football Danny Buderus was part of the triumphant 2011 Rhinos side.
"It has been great to catch up with Danny again," McDermott said. "The year we had, his final season at the Rhinos, was really special. It was great to see a man of his stature go out on such a high."
The NRL is a superior competition to the Super League, but McDermott said there were common elements to success.
"Good leadership and good coaching transfers no matter what industry you are in, whether it is sports or if you run a bank or run a supermarket," he said.
"I can see straight away that there are some really good leaders here. I have been really impressed with the staff and really impressed with Adam. Some of the clarity of deliver is very good. And the facility we have here is mind blowing."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
