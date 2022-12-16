Melbourne metalcore band Void of Vision were excited to hear Knotfest was coming to Australia in 2023 for the first time. They never expected to be on the line-up.
"We caught wind of it earlier in the year and we didn't think too much about it apart from 'Wow, that's pretty crazy that they're bringing it to Australia, awesome'," vocalist Jack Bergin says.
"Then we got the offer to play it and we had a whole new level of appreciation. It's so special to be part of any inaugural festival, but this one is so iconic - for our style at least - it's like a cultural festival, it's everything to do with the genre."
Knotfest is US band Slipknot's own self-curated, destination festival brand that, until Australia was added to the list, toured eight international locations: the US, Japan, Mexico, Finland, Germany, Colombia, Chile and Brazil. It's designed as an immersive "dark carnival experience". The Knotfest Museum will also be making its way to Australia for the first time, featuring a collection of items from Slipknot's history.
Slipknot is headlining Knotfest Australia 2023 and Void of Vision will share the line-up with Parkway Drive, Megadeth, Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox, Story Of The Year, Alpha Wolf, Bad Omens and Malevolence
"I love the idea of getting to present to a wider audience. There will be so many people there who have never even heard of our band," Bergin says.
"That's why it's incredible what Slipknot does at these festivals. They bring all the fresh blood along, new talent that their fans might like. That's the best thing you can do when you're that level of a band - to introduce people to new things - and we're very appreciative of the opportunity."
Void of Vision formed in 2013 and hit the ground running, completing three national tours within a year. They recently toured the US alongside August Burns Red, We Came As Romans and Hollow Front, wrapped up a regional tour of Australia and released the third EP in the Chronicles series: Chronicles III: Underworld.
The EP's three low-key, electronic-tinged tracks are a creative departure from the previous Chronicles EPs and hint at a new direction in sound for the band.
The work ethic we built up over COVID has remained and we've been writing with a different creative mindset.- Jack Bergin, Void of Vision
"We wanted to end this series on a very bleak and open note to leave a bit of uncertainty to what comes next," Bergin explains.
"This is a re-energised version of the band. We had always planned to do a different vibe and style for each EP and with this one we threw out any preconceptions that we might have had about what other people might think.
"We really did delve into this to creatively treat ourselves and I think we wanted that to be at the forefront of thinking about how we present ourselves from here on."
Being forced to stop performing live during COVID lockdowns gave Void of Vision the opportunity to press the "reset" button and take stock of where they were as a ban and what they wanted to achieve.
"Just before COVID kicked in we were starting to reach a stage where we could afford to just coast by on the band itself, plus a bit or other work in-between to pick us up, but when it hit it was like 'Oh well, back to our old jobs' and we started trying to save some money," Bergin says.
"Looking back, it was beneficial in many ways. We had plenty of time to wipe the slate clean and prepare to emerge on the other side.
"The work ethic we built up over COVID has remained and we've been writing with a different creative mindset."
Is he concerned about what diehard fans will think of a new direction in sound? A little, but it's not going to stop Void of Vision from making the music they want to make.
"There's always the thought at the back of your head about how people are going to perceive a change of style and something completely new from a band, but we didn't want that to stand in our way and restrict us," he says.
"It's disheartening to see it sometimes but I think that's what can limit artistry to an extent.
"We definitely go online and read comments but I feel that with our new sound we were determined not to let any of that stand in our way. We didn't want to be restricted to one kind of sound.
"We were keen to emerge with confidence with this new beast - if you're putting it out half-heartedly it's not going to hit as hard as you want it to."
