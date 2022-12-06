Trainer Dennis Lindsay to appeal fine over positive swab from likely contamination

Abermain trainer Dennis Lindsay plans to appeal against a $2000 fine imposed for a positive swab deemed most likely to come from contamination at his property.
Harness Racing NSW stewards handed down the penalty, announced on Monday, after an inquiry into the presence of alpha-hydroxy metoprolol, a banned beta blocker, in the urine sample taken from Our Chance Todream following his win at Newcastle on May 27. The pacer was also disqualified from the race, meaning Dennis has to return the $4752 prizemoney.
Lindsay presented evidence about his property and he and his wife's heart medication, which he believed caused the contamination via their septic system. He believed the majority of the fine should be suspended, as has been the case in Victorian decisions, and he planned to lodge an appeal.
"I'm gutted that they fined me $2000 for a contamination from a beta-blocker that we take," Lindsay said.
"And it could have come from the other horse that's stabled next to him, that does go up where our septic system goes.
"They sent out two letters warning us [about contaminations from septic system], but I didn't think we were taking anything that would be a banned substance. But it was only 2.8 nano-grams. A nano-gram is one-billionth - the most miniscule amount, and they still nail you. It's just ridiculous. The horse would get no benefit at all.
"I have to give the prizemoney back as well, and I'm a pensioner, so $6750 is a fair whack to me. I'm only a hobby trainer. A clean record for 22 years and they hammer me."
The full decision was:
Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards today finalised an Inquiry into a report received from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory (ARFL) that alpha-hydroxy metoprolol had been detected in the post-race urine sample taken from OUR CHANCE TODREAM following its win in Race 7, the WOLF BLASS PACE (1609 metres) conducted at Newcastle on Friday 27 May 2022.
The reserve portion and control solution were confirmed by Racing Analytical Services Limited in Victoria.
Mr Dennis Lindsay appeared at the Inquiry and presented evidence in relation to his registered training establishment.
A number of documents were entered into evidence at the Inquiry including the Certificates of Analysis in relation to the post-race sample and a number of exhibits obtained by HRNSW Stewards, including the medical history for Mr Lindsay and his wife.
HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian, Dr Martin Wainscott, was also present and provided evidence to the Inquiry that the presence of alpha-hydroxy metoprolol most likely resulted from contamination within the stable environment.
Mr Dennis Lindsay pleaded guilty to a charge issued by HRNSW Stewards pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rules 190 (1), (2) & (4) as follows:
AHRR 190. (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.
(2) If a horse is presented for a race otherwise than in accordance with sub rule (1) the trainer of the horse is guilty of an offence.
(4) An offence under sub rule (2) or sub rule (3) is committed regardless of the circumstances in which the prohibited substance came to be present in or on the horse.
Mr Dennis Lindsay was fined $2000.
In considering penalty Stewards were mindful of the following;
Acting under the provisions of Australian Harness Racing Rule 195, OUR CHANCE TODREAM was disqualified from the abovementioned race.
Mr Dennis Lindsay was advised of his right to appeal this decision.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
