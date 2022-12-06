HUNTER coach Scott Coleman entered Alex Pohla into his black book after the powerhouse centre scored two tries and set up another in Gordon's 31-26 win over the Wildfires in the Shute Shield season-opener.
Coleman knew Pohla lived at the Central Coast and the ambitious mentor had an explosive ball-runner on his wish list.
Pohla went on to star for Gordon as the Highlanders progressed to the grand final. The 24-year-old was among eight players from the Shute Shield drafted in the NSW Waratahs for a trial against the Brumbies in September.
Two months later, and Coleman has his man.
Pohla has signed with the Wildfires for 2023 and started training with the squad this week.
"He is not tall but is an explosive runner, who can make something out of nothing," Coleman said. "He smoked us in the first round. He has has a strong fend and is extremely hard to tackle.
"I knew he lived on the Central Coast and hoped the shorter commute would be better for his health and his game. Thankfully he agreed."
Pohla lives in Gosford. He drives crane trucks in the morning and works in a Morisset gym in the afternoon.
"It was hard to leave a grand final team," Pohla said. "I spent three years at Gordon and build some strong relationships there. It was more my mental health. I start work at 4am and finish at 4pm. Then I'd drive straight to training and get home at 9pm.
"After three years, I needed a change of scenario. When Bubba (Coleman) called it made sense. It takes me 35 to 40 minutes to get to training in Newcastle."
Pohla was also attracted by the Wildfires' potential. Hunter beat Gordon 27-26 in the last round but missed the play-offs by two points.
"They only just missed out on the semis and stirred the comp up a bit," Pohla said. "They were already a solid outfit. Hopefully I can give them a power running game. I obviously want to have another strong season. I had a bit of interest from Major League Rugby in the US and a couple of division two clubs in France. I'd loved to go to the next level, but preferably in Australia."
The Wildfires lost centres, Fijian Luke Nadurutalo and Tongan international Nafi Tuitavake, to long-term injuries early last season. Nadurutalo has returned to Sydney, but Tuitavake is on board
"We have some depth in the outside backs now," Coleman said. "Tom Watson did a good job last year. Taulogo Lalaga is back from Western Australia. Deon Evan is a kid who has come up from Canberra. Chris Watkins is back as is Jed Englert."
The Widlfires are six weeks into their preseason.
"We are really happy with where we are sitting," Coleman said. "We have more depth, there is more cohesion after a season playing together and professionalism of the players is a lot better. They are training hard and clocking up 14 to 15 kilometres a week. They have the running legs to play a game tomorrow, but the intensity of collisions is not there yet. We have 10 weeks after Christmas to get that."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
