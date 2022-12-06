AN AMBITIOUS plan to make Speers Point pool the jewel in the crown of Lake Macquarie's six watering holes has hit another setback as councillors moved to defer a decision on a $28 million cash splash for the second time.
The 20-year plan would see the council fix ageing infrastructure, improve accessibility and provide better swimming facilities across the region - including a $15 million spend on an aquatic and leisure centre at Speers Point.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said there are still some issues that need to be worked out around infrastructure at Swansea and Morisset.
"Obviously there's a need to open Swansea pool all year round, they want a learn-to-swim centre at Swansea and that was identified in the plan as a medium priority rather than high, which means it wouldn't be delivered for another five years," she said.
"Councillors in East Ward, rightly so, are saying that needs to be brought forward because young people need to learn how to swim and it's important for survival.
"The other issue was Morisset, we have huge growth out there and the strategy didn't focus too much on that, so councillors want to see more detail about what's going to happen in the future at Morisset."
The plan received close to 90 submissions from the public, asking for a wet-play area at West Wallsend and further investigation into hydrotherapy pool options.
Councillors will return to the issue after a workshop.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.