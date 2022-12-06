Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Vicious attack on Toronto woman: Female duo sentenced in Newcastle

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vicious attack admitted: kicking, punching, pulling out hair

THE details of a vicious attack on a 21-year-old Toronto woman who was kicked and punched, dragged along the ground and had chunks of her hair pulled out by two other women have emerged in court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.