Golf: Nick Flanagan puts retirement on hold after breakthrough win in Cathedral Invitational

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated December 6 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 7:30pm
Cathedral owner David Evans presents Nick Flanagan with the championship trophy. Picture by Gary Lisbon.
Nick Flanagan (right) at the 2017 Belmont Pro-am. Picture by Simone De Peak

SAN ANTONIO-based Belmont professional Nick Flanagan won a play-off to take the inaugural $300,000 Cathedral Invitational on Tuesday and shelve retirement - at least for now.

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

