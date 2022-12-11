How do you know when you're too old?
Do you stop drinking when you wake up the next day and can't remember what happened last night?
Do you stop playing trivia when you can't name the title of Taylor Swift's latest album?
Do you stop fishing when you catch a hook in your earlobe while casting?
The family home is nearly empty these days. But dog number two, Ralph, still resides, 10 years into living his best life.
He had big shoes to fill, coming into our world only eight months after Elvis, a lively whippet-labrador, had passed on. Elvis was chosen from a litter offered in a box by the band teacher at the annual Easter hat parade at the kids' primary school. He earned his name for his distinctive hip-shaking wiggle.
Elvis was a legend in his own time, frequently escaping to attend neighbourhood barbecues or the primary school or whatever social gathering he came across. People would call the number on his dog tags and say, "Elvis is here, we thought we'd let you know. But no rush to get him, he's fine, having a good time."
One night on a search I nearly drove straight past him: he was sitting on a corner two blocks from home, looking like he was just waiting for the taxi he ordered.
When Elvis fell into ill health, we had him painlessly put down, and he was buried in the yard. His paw prints were dipped in blue paint, and stayed with us for several weeks.
Ralph wasted no time in creating his own reputation. A fence had to be built and son Shaun took to it with relish (as me, the old man apprentice, attempted to be helpful).
Ralph is distinguished cattle dog cross, coming to us as eight-week-old puppy from the RSPCA. He has a distinctive Bentley mark on his forehead - royal breeding somewhere in his family.
Ralph had no problems climbing a nine-foot fence to check on the neighbours or anything else that caught his fancy.
When my neighbour offhandedly commented that cattle dogs came climb fences, I nodded and figured he was having me on.
He wasn't.
He loved herding kids, including grand kids. And loves to catch frisbees and tennis balls on the fly, especially in water. He's also a sock thief, and one helluva guard dog.
Basically, he's family.
Now, he's ageing faster than the rest of us.
So, I get lectured on don't take him on long walks, and don't play frisbee for too long, or let him jump trying to catch it.
Ralph and I are equally stupid, ignorant of our ages and our extra kilos. We will play until we can't play anymore. We'll go out in a blaze of glory one day.
While he seems to be a lot closer to my wife than ever, he and I still have a bond. We still pretend every game is a grand final. We talk to each other. He tries to mess me up in the ruck. He makes catches on the run as good as any fullback in the NRL.
We think we will never be too old to have fun.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
