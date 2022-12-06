Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man from the Maitland area.
Andrew Fernando, aged 55, was last seen in Coonamble at about 6.20pm on Monday.
When he could not be contacted by friends and family, officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for Andrew's welfare.
Andrew is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 180cm to 190cm tall of medium build.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt with horizontal black stripes, black cargo style shorts and black thongs.
IN THE NEWS:
Andrew is known to frequent the Maitland, Coonamble, Sydney and the North Coast.
Inquiries reveal that he may be driving a white Toyota Fortuna, with registration DBQ14A.
Anyone with information into Andrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.