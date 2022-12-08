Marlin on the move

Tackle World Port Stephens' Brent Hancock expects a good season of black marlin fishing is on the way after positive signs locally and further north.
Hancock was happy to report a local boat snared a striped marlin on Sunday, continuing a run of promising catches for game fisherman as the warmer weather ramps up.
"The boys on Movin On went one for three on striped marlin on Sunday," Hancock said. "There's also been dolphin fish around the FAD, the current is looking really good on the shelf there.
"The big southerlies that we're having, the good thing is we're getting back to a normal summer pattern now where we get the nor-easters, then we get a couple of days of southerlies, which is unreal.
"A bit of striped marlin action starting to happen there on the edge of the shelf, and we normally start to see that this time of year."
He said the most exciting marlin news had come from much further afield.
"Fraser Island has just experienced a really good run of black marlin up there, it was extraordinary, so hopefully they'll swing down," he said.
"There's a lot of ocean between us and them but generally speaking we get a good run of black marlin if they get a good season up north. So we might see a good black marlin season, as long as we don't get any floods, but I'm certainly keen for it.
"There's been some nice snapper offshore in the deeper water, on the 40 to 50m country. On the inshore, nears the islands, there's been some really good kings around, some on stick baits."
Jason Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse Marks Point, said trag was still the main catch offshore out his way.
"There's a lot of trag coastally," Nunn said.
"I spoke to Peter Vadori and they got their bag of trag in an hour, good fish too, around the 55cm mark.
"There are still a few inshore reds poking around but most of the guys are just waiting for the arrival of the bonito. Once they do, that's a key indicator the water temperature has started to improve."
With a mixed bag of weather forecast this weekend, those wanting to stay closer to home have a wide variety on offer, especially with Saturday's full moon.
"Inside in the estuary, there's been some good sand whiting, flatties and a few mulloway around as well," Hancock said.
"The beaches are starting to see whiting turn up so the fishing is unreal.
"There's some good lizards in the bay and mulloway. It's a good time to target mulloway in the lead-up to the full moon."
Nunn said there were a few mulloway getting pulled out of Newcastle Harbour and Lake Macquarie for those willing to put in the time.
He said bream, whiting, trevally, kings, crabs, flathead and even the odd tailor school were on offer in the lake.
While the fishing is heating up, so are the frustrations of boat owners trying to get in and out of Lake Macquarie.
Transport for NSW has announced that planned dredging before Christmas to assist navigation has been delayed because of the discovery of endangered shore birds nesting on a sand island. The dredging will now have to wait until after nesting season, probably in February.
As an alternative, boats will be encouraged to use the "Airforce Channel", which runs east-west between Naru Point and the lake. Navigation markers will be placed to indicate the temporary additional access.
Nunn said the main channel, up to the dropover at Marks Point, is at times impassable.
"It's a pretty poor state of affairs in 2022, a couple of weeks out from Christmas with tourists coming to the area, and we now have boats struggling to enter the lake," he said. "The restoration of the channel should have been done through winter, when there's less disruption to migrating fish and they have the time to work out where to put the sand, because you just can't keep pumping it out and making islands. The sand just washes back in.
"And now at the last minute, they are going to direct traffic out through the Airforce Channel, which is not going to be great for all boats, especially yachts."
Nunn said the region was "losing tourism dollars" because "people damage boats trying to get in and out, and they don't come back".
Eleven-year-old Alyssa Jones won a 10-minute battle to land her first kingfish, and the Fish of the Week prize, on Sunday.
Fishing with her dad, Aaron, near Swansea, Jones landed a 71cm fish, which also gave her the junior award at Teralba Lakedsiders' monthly weigh in.
"It's the first kingfish she's caught so she was pretty excited," Aaron said.
"She had a good fight with it and it nearly pulled her in the water a couple of times. It nearly spilled her."
"She was running out of line and I said we're going to have to pull the anchor in a second because we're going to run out, but she got some back.
"It gave her a hell of a fight and it took her about 10 minutes.
"She's been fishing since she was little and it's in my blood. My old man was a commercial fisherman for 20 years.
"And the last 18 months, two years, she's starting to get more enthusiastic with it, so she joined up with the fishing club when I did and she's loving it.
"She was into the salmon when they were in the channel earlier in the year but she reckons the kings go harder than the salmon.
"I caught undersized bream and she got three of four bream. We only fished the Sunday morning.
"She's out fishing me, that's for sure."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.