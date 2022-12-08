Newcastle Herald
Marlin on the move

By Craig Kerry
Updated December 8 2022 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
FISH OF THE WEEK: Teralba Lakesiders member Alyssa jones wins the prize this week with this 71cm yellowtail kingfish caught in Lake Macquarie on Sunday.

Tackle World Port Stephens' Brent Hancock expects a good season of black marlin fishing is on the way after positive signs locally and further north.

