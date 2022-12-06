Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Corrs announce national tour including first Newcastle show since 2001

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Corrs are returning for an encore performance at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied

FRESH from ending a 21-year Australian concert drought less than two weeks ago in the Hunter Valley, The Corrs have announced a national tour including a Newcastle show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.