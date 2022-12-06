FRESH from ending a 21-year Australian concert drought less than two weeks ago in the Hunter Valley, The Corrs have announced a national tour including a Newcastle show.
The Celtic-pop legends will perform at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 31 next year as part of a seven-date national tour.
The other concerts are scheduled for Perth's RAC Arena (October 25), Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island (October 28), Sydney's Aware Super Theatre (October 29), Adelaide Entertainment Centre (November 2), UTAS Stadium, Launceston (November 4), and Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (November 6).
Pop songstress Natalie Imbruglia will join The Corrs throughout the tour, as well as Australian-based US singer-songwriter Toni Childs and Adelaide trio, Germein.
On November 26 The Corrs performed in front of 13,000 fans at Pokolbin's Hope Estate in their first Australian show since 2001, and first their anywhere since 2017.
"Returning to Oz was a dream come true," The Corrs said in a statement.
"What a spectacular night and audience - we loved every second. Can't wait to see you all for a full tour next year."
Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Monday, before general public sale begins next Tuesday from 9am.
