Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Lake Macquarie beaches: lifeguard patrol hours extended at Redhead, Caves Beach, Catherine Hill Bay and Blacksmiths beaches

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
December 7 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior lifeguard Byron Howarth patrolling Redhead Beach. Picture supplied.

SWIMMERS will be able to enjoy a dip safely during golden hour as Lake Macquarie extends its lifeguard hours this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.